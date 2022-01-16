2 nursing trainees die in gory accident at Asankragkwa

Two nursing trainees at the Asankragwa Midwifery and Training College have met their untimely death a few hours after reporting to school on Saturday, January 15.

Priscilla Antwi Williams, a Level 300 student and her Level 200 counterpart, Ellen Kwoffie, had gone to town to braid their hair and get some food items.

The two were crushed to death while returning to campus aboard a tricycle, popularly known as ‘Pragya’ by a grader machine.

Priscilla Antwi Williams

A medical doctor at the Father Allan Rooney Memorial Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Ankama, confirmed that the two were dead on arrival.

Four others have sustained severe degrees of injuries.

The medical doctor added, “we are attending to them, and they are responding to treatment.”

The driver of the grader machine is currently on the run.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Catholic Hospital morgue.