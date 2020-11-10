Two journalists with The Multimedia Group have been nominated as finalists for the 2020 edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA).

JoyNews’ Solomon Joojo Cobbina and Beryl Ernestina Richter were selected out of 740 entries received from 13 countries across West Africa.

The duo formed part of 20 journalists from the sub-region to make the cut after a thorough review by a five-member jury.

Freelance investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and TV3’s Adwoa Adobea-Owusu are the only other Ghanaians to be nominated in the prestigious scheme.

This year’s event will be held on 14 November, at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana and will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups.

Below is the full list of 20 finalists

The shortlisted finalists for WAMECA 2020 are:

Solomon Joojo Cobbinah, Joy News, Ghana

Beryl Ernestina Richter, Joy News, Ghana

Moussa Ngom, La Maison Des Reporters, Senegal

Olatunji Ololade, The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria

Sawadogo Delvende Elza Sandrine Clotilde, L’Economiste du Faso, Burkina Faso

Kebba Ansu Manneh, The Chronicle Newspaper, The Gambia

Adwoa Adobea-Owusu, TV3, Ghana

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Freelance Journalist, Ghana

Fisayo Soyombo, The Cable / ICIR, Nigeria

Elom Kossi Attissogbe, La Nouvelle Tribune, Togo

Oladimeji Ramon, The Punch Newspaper, Nigeria

Number Souaibou, Les Editions Sidwaya, Burkina Faso

Innocent Duru, The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria

Baguiri Chamszou-Dinner, Radio Arzèkè, Benin

Akodia Ezékiel Ada, L’Observateur Paalga, Burkina Faso

Kelechukwu Iruoma, Ripples Nigeria, Nigeria

Kemi Busari, PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria

Yvette Zongo, Les Éditions Lefaso, Burkina Faso

Funke Busari, PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria

Dimitri Ouedraogo, Lefaso.net, Burkina Faso