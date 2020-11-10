Two journalists with The Multimedia Group have been nominated as finalists for the 2020 edition of the West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA).
JoyNews’ Solomon Joojo Cobbina and Beryl Ernestina Richter were selected out of 740 entries received from 13 countries across West Africa.
The duo formed part of 20 journalists from the sub-region to make the cut after a thorough review by a five-member jury.
Freelance investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni and TV3’s Adwoa Adobea-Owusu are the only other Ghanaians to be nominated in the prestigious scheme.
This year’s event will be held on 14 November, at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel, Accra, Ghana and will be graced by media experts, high-level personalities and delegates from sub-regional bodies and civil society groups.
Below is the full list of 20 finalists
Solomon Joojo Cobbinah, Joy News, Ghana
Beryl Ernestina Richter, Joy News, Ghana
Moussa Ngom, La Maison Des Reporters, Senegal
Olatunji Ololade, The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria
Sawadogo Delvende Elza Sandrine Clotilde, L’Economiste du Faso, Burkina Faso
Kebba Ansu Manneh, The Chronicle Newspaper, The Gambia
Adwoa Adobea-Owusu, TV3, Ghana
Manasseh Azure Awuni, Freelance Journalist, Ghana
Fisayo Soyombo, The Cable / ICIR, Nigeria
Elom Kossi Attissogbe, La Nouvelle Tribune, Togo
Oladimeji Ramon, The Punch Newspaper, Nigeria
Number Souaibou, Les Editions Sidwaya, Burkina Faso
Innocent Duru, The Nation Newspaper, Nigeria
Baguiri Chamszou-Dinner, Radio Arzèkè, Benin
Akodia Ezékiel Ada, L’Observateur Paalga, Burkina Faso
Kelechukwu Iruoma, Ripples Nigeria, Nigeria
Kemi Busari, PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria
Yvette Zongo, Les Éditions Lefaso, Burkina Faso
Funke Busari, PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria
Dimitri Ouedraogo, Lefaso.net, Burkina Faso