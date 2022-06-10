Two highway robbery suspects who are on the Savannah Regional Police Command’s wanted list have been arrested.

They were arrested in the early hours of Monday, June 6, 2022 at Tuna in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District.

The suspects, Amidu Salifu, 30 years and Mumuni Sambo, also 32 years, are currently in Police custody at Tuna, assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, a third suspect, Jibrilli Sahado, is on the run.

But when JoyNews contacted the Public Affairs Department of the Savannah Regional Police Command, they declined to comment on the arrest.

JoyNews’ checks at Tuna revealed that two weeks ago, a man and his wife, whose names have been withheld, were allegedly attacked at gunpoint by three unidentified suspects near the Tuna Kalba road, and all their valuables, including a smartphone, were taken.

The source added that, few weeks after the incident, a young man, name withheld, went to town holding a smartphone looking for assistance to enable him operate it and incidentally, ended up with the victim of the said robbery who identified the phone as his.

According to the source, the phone owner asked the young man, “where he got the phone he was holding from and he said his father gave it to him. So, the phone owner (robbery victim) together with the young man holding the phone, went to his father who also said he bought the phone from one Mumuni Sambo.

“The phone owner, the young man and his father proceeded to Mumuni Sambo’s house and met with him and he admitted being the one who sold the phone, saying the phone was given to him by Jibrilli Sahado, but Jibrilli Sahado escaped through a window before the people arrived at his house,” the source indicated.

Meanwhile, a Police source in the Sawla Tuna Kalba District said suspect Sahado is among four other armed robbery gang members who have been tormenting commuters on the Bole Bamboi Wa highway.