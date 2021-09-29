A Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday has sentenced Sunday Akinrodolu and Tobi George, who were posing as United States of America military officers, to various jail terms over offences bordering on love scam and other internet related fraud.

They were jailed alongside one Victor Oluwajobi, on separate charges.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured the conviction of the defendant.

In his judgment, Justice Muhammed Sanni sentenced Akinrodolu to six months in prison, each on count one and two, with option of fine of N300,000 on each count.

The court also ordered the defendant’s forfeiture of his iPhone7 and Infinix 55 phones, which he used to perpetrate the crime.

Also, a Toyota Corolla Sport car, acquired with the proceeds of unlawful activities, was forfeited to the Federal Government.

Similarly, George was sentenced to six months in prison, with option of fine of N300,000, and ordered for the forfeiture of his iPhone 6s, recovered from him at the point of arrest, to the Federal Government.

Justice Sani sentenced Olujobi to six months imprisonment with option of fine of N300,000.

The judge ordered that the iPhone6 and IPad Air2, which the convict used to perpetrate the crime be forfeited to the federal government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convicts were among the 34 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in different locations in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, on March 8, 2021.

While Akinrodolu and George were posing to be U.S. military officers to lure unsuspecting victims into online relationship, Olujobi was charged for attempt to defraud people seeking accommodation in USA.

The defendants admitted committing the crime and pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.