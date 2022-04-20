The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Sissala West Constituency Nasara Coordinator.

The two suspects are reported to be part of a group of young men numbering 10 who attacked Musah Walaika Iddrisu.

The attack occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022, around midnight at Gwollu, the capital of the Sissala West district.

According to reports, the group attacked the victim around the Gwollu Hospital.

However, the hospital referred him to the Upper West regional hospital, where he is currently responding to treatment.

His attackers accused him of burying a talisman to turn the outcome of the upcoming NPP constituency executive elections around to benefit his favourite candidates.

Mr Iddrisu has been the Nasara Coordinator for the constituency since 2009 and is seeking re-election in the upcoming internal party elections.