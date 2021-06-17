The police in Delta State have arrested an 18-year-old armed robbery suspect, Emmanuel Peace, for allegedly robbing a couple with fake gun.

The suspect is said to have raided the couple’s home at night and forced victims to surrender their cash and transfer all monies in their account, lest he shoots them.

The obedient victims alerted the police shortly after the robber had fled the scene, and a police division began a search for the criminal.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement said on getting to the scene, the police cordoned the area and arrested the suspect who was still in the vicinity.

Upon investigations, it was discovered the rifle he held was a wooden dummy gun. He also possessed two knives and a torchlight.

The amount of N600,000 was retrieved from the account owned by one Anwanga Abasi Nathaniel Udo.