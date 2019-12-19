A 16-year-old boy has reportedly drowned in an abandoned stone quarry pit at Fetteh Kakraba near Buduburam in the Central region.

The victim, Michael Essiamah, was part of a group of school pupils who went to swim in the pit when the unfortunate incident happened.

A resident, who witnessed the incident in an interview on Adom News, said all attempts to rescue the boy proved futile.

Over seven swimmers have been deployed to search for the body in the pit.

Source: Adom News | Kofi Adjei