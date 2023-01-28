A 16-year-old boy is in the grips of the Bole Police for stealing his grandmother’s GHS60.000 at Jama, a farming and fishing community in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The suspect, who confessed to the crime, revealed he steals money every day from the old woman’s bedroom without her knowledge.

According to him, his grandmother has a lot of money and therefore he takes it from her and sometimes shares it with his friends.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the suspect’s grandmother deals in fuel and runs a provision shop.

Meanwhile, Police have commenced investigations to know what he used the stolen money for.