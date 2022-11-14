A Nigerian police command has arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly raping his brother’s wife as well as nine other women on different occasions.

The victim,, identified as Precious, confessed to the crime after he was reported for an unrelated stealing.

While being paraded, he confessed that he took advantage of his brother’s wife while she was sleeping.

He indicated that at that time his brother had travelled outside town.

In an interview with newsmen, Precious admitted to committing the crime and then confessed to have raped nine other girls at a farm settlement in a local government area.



“In Laosun, I have raped nine girls. Some of them are 19 or 25 years, in the night, I will go into their rooms and start sleeping with them. I do not use gun or knives to threaten them. Sometimes I would be caught and they would beat me and leave me. I have been arrested before. I was arrested for stealing 25 litres of palm oil. I wanted to gather money to use it to buy phone. I came to the house and saw my brother’s wife sleeping naked. I went into the room and slept with her,” he said.

The police commander revealed the suspect would soon be charged to court.