A 16-month-old baby has drowned in a well at Ahwerewam-Domeabra near Mankranso in the Ashanti Region.

The baby is believed to have crawled to the well, which is inside her parents’ house and slipped when the mother was away to buy food.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred around 7:00 pm on May 29, 2022, adding that the body was found two days after the incident.

Police sources indicate that the mother of the baby girl, Rita Atuah, 28, accompanied by her husband, Akwasi Agyemang, 33, reported the incident at the Pokukrom Police Station.

“And the former reported that on Sunday, May 29, 2022, about 1700 hrs, she left her child (name withheld), aged one-year four-months in her room, while she was asleep to go and buy food for her.

“That she returned home and the child was nowhere to be found. A search party was organised and on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 0700 hrs, the body of the child was found in a well near the house,” the report noted.

The body had since been removed and deposited at Plus Lab Mortuary awaiting autopsy and investigations, the police report added.