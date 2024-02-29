The Anti-Smuggling Task Force on Wednesday February 28, 2024 continued their swoop on illicit vegetable oil imports, confiscating 1,450 gallons without proper documentation.

Importers are required to provide the necessary paperwork to avoid further action.

The Anti-Smuggling Task Force started the work from Madina, Atomic Junction to Dome market and ended in Okaishie and CMB.

In an interview, Paul Amaning who is the leader of the Task Force said the operation has yielded positive results.

He underscored the need for proper documentation regarding the confiscated vegetable oil to proceed with further actions.

Mr. Amaning also cautioned the public against purchasing oil in water bottles, highlighting concerns over its suitability for consumption.

It’s worth noting that while some individuals choose to smuggle goods through land borders, others prefer the legal route, transporting their products through ports and fulfilling tax and duty obligations.

However, this adherence to regulations is impacting their sales, as smuggled goods, sold without paying duties or taxes are priced as low as GH¢341.

“Some are doing a great job, and must be commended but as they are doing what is right. They are running out of business because after paying the right taxes and duties, their wholesale price shots up” he said.

The team will continue with its operation in various markets in Accra and proceed to other regions.