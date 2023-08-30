The Police have restored calm at Gordenu near Hohoe in the Volta Region following a violent disturbance in which a Police patrol vehicle which was involved in an accident with a motorbike rider was set on fire by some members of the community.

Two people lost their lives in the violence and the motor rider who sustained injury during the accident is currently receiving medical attention.

Twelve people have so far been arrested and one Bruni pistol retrieved.

Police continue investigation into the incident including the circumstances under which the two people lost their lives.

Security has since been deepened in Hohoe township and its surrounding communities to ensure law and order.