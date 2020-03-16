Adomonline.com can exclusively confirm that the Communications Ministry will soon announce that the national emergency short code, 112, will be beefed up and used as the coronavirus emergency response line.

Reliable sources have confirmed to Adom News that more professional personnel will be added to those already behind the 112 short code given the necessary training to provide proper assistance to callers.

This is to make it easy for Ghanaians to access help in distress time, as the short code is already known and simple to dial.

Additionally, telcos will also give Ghanaians free access to the website of Ghana Health Service and other important websites where they can find vital information related to coronavirus

This follows an emergency meeting between the Telecoms Chamber, Ghana Health Service, National Communications Authority and the Ministry of Communications last Friday.

The stakeholders will meet again today at 3pm and bring finality to implementation of the aforementioned strategies.