MTN Ghana Foundation has presented the first batch of scholarship to 100 students under its Bright Scholarship Reloaded scheme.

The first 100 tertiary students received their awards to fund their education at the public universities in the country.

MTN Bright Scholarship Reloaded is an enhancement of the MTN Bright Scholarship which was launched in 2018. The scheme aims to assist 300 students with their financial commitments.

The awardees are from the University of Ghana, Cape Coast University, University of Health and Allied Science (UHAS), University of Development Studies (UDS), University of Education, Winneba, as well as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

A board member of the MTN Ghana Foundation, Dr Gloria Asare, said the scholarship package, would cover tuition, accommodation, a stipend of GHS 1,150 per semester and a laptop computer to facilitate learning.

While the reloaded scheme is open to all, she indicated that, special attention is being given to students pursuing STEM courses, data analytics, robotics, and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Dr Asare also added that, the scholarship reloaded scheme would also cater for physically challenged persons interested in pursuing ICT and Computer Science courses.

Additionally, she said students who have schooled and lived in the newly created regions such as Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, Northeast, Western North, and Oti regions would benefit from a special package.

“We hope this scholarship reloaded will help ease the financial burden faced by these students and their parents so they may have the peace of mind to complete their education without any major difficulties,” Dr Asare stressed.

Dr Asare reminded the beneficiaries that the support they have received from MTN is a vote of confidence in their capabilities, in spite of the peculiar challenges they face in their lives, adding that it therefore behooves them to take full advantage of it and justify why they got the scholarships in the first place.

For his part, Education Portfolio Advisor for MTN Ghana Foundation, George Kyei Frimpong, said the beneficiaries have been selected from all public tertiary institutions representing all 16 regions of Ghana.

According to him, they have qualified for this award through their impressive academic track record and have shown eagerness to pursue higher levels education.

“In keeping with our mission to improve the quality of lives in the communities in which we operate, the MTN Ghana Foundation since its inception has committed itself to providing sustainable projects in health, education, and economic empowerment to improve livelihoods” Mr Frimpong stated.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship reloaded programme thanked MTN Ghana for investing in their future and promised to make them proud.