It is not easy to find a relationship where you are happy 100% of the time, if that even exists.

Relationships come with their share of compromises, negotiations, arguments, and frustrations. However, when the sense of comfort and ease is stronger than the other emotions, you know that you have finally found the relationship you deserve.

Here are the life moments that prove that you’re finally in a relationship you deserve.

1. Things that matter to you will matter to them

You don’t have to have the same hobbies and interests, but when you are in a relationship you deserve, things that matter to you will matter to your partner. If it is important to you to get away occasionally and they are a homebody, they will make it happen.

2. You feel heard

It doesn’t have to be a huge life event, but if you have a good memory associated with food or a place, they will listen and remember the details of little essential things in your life. They remember things that are crucial, happy, or stressful in your life.

3. You can openly talk about issues

All relationships have challenges and fights, but it is essential to talk about things that bother you or make you uncomfortable. You aren’t afraid of talking about them out of fear that you will upset your partner.

4. You don’t need plans to have fun

There are many dates and trips when you first start dating, but once you are more comfortable in a relationship, they are part of your life, but you are satisfied just hanging out at home doing nothing. You can hang out with each other while you are doing your own thing. You enjoy just hanging out in each other’s company.

5. They keep their word

It can be an invitation or a promise to fix something, but they keep their word. The promise of a life together with security is amazing, but someone who keeps their word on what they say they will do will add up in the long run.

6. You are mindful of each other’s boundaries

It is essential to know, acknowledge, and respect each other’s boundaries from the beginning. You should be able to say no without feeling guilty and make an effort to get out of your comfort zone instead of being stubborn. Respecting each other’s boundaries is one of the best ways to tell if they are a keeper.

7. Your priorities are important to both of you

It is not important to have the same interests and hobbies, but if one of you loves video games, you must be okay with that, and if you have spiritual beliefs, they don’t have to agree, but they cannot disregard its importance in your life. If you can understand and accept each other, you know you are in a relationship you deserve.

8. They do not make fun of you in public

It is natural to have some inside jokes, but some jokes do not need to be shared with others in public, even if it is done lightly. Mainly when you express your vulnerability and weaknesses to your partner, the relationship you deserve will never use them against you for a good laugh.

9. They don’t make excuses or blame you

When you are close to someone, it is easy to take your frustrations out on them. If you are in a relationship you deserve, they stop making lame excuses and do not blame you for things not going well in their life.

10. They make you a priority

It takes time and practice to make someone an equal and important part of your life. When you are in a relationship you deserve, you become each other’s priorities. When someone is essential in your life, you must know they are your priority by your actions and not just words.