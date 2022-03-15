The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has resolved to resist the Ghana Education Service (GES) directive for teachers to pay 10 per cent of their basic salaries as rent for occupying school and government bungalows.

The payments are expected to be backdated to 2006, when the policy was enacted.

But speaking to JoyNews, President of the Association, Angel Carbonu, says should government force its members to pay, teachers will quit the extra work they do that requires them to have bungalows.

“This whole thing about the rent of public sector workers is much ado about nothing. When you take the total amount of money, they are making and the people involved.

“This is just a drop in the ocean of the leakage that we experience within the public sector.

“The directive is not scholarly. There is no index thinking into the directive. Well, when they force the payment, they would have to go and look for people to take care of their children in the boarding house,” he said.