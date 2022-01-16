The police have rounded up 10 persons believed to be behind a fake fire service recruitment at Day and Night hotel at Abeka Lapaz following an undercover operation by officials of the Ghana National Fire Service.

The recruitment exercise, which started on Friday, January 14, 2022, was intercepted by the Intelligence Unit of the Ghana National Fire Service supported by armed plain-cloth police officers.

The gang at the time of the arrest had managed to lure over a hundred persons who had paid various sums of money hoping to be admitted into the Ghana National Fire Service.

According to the Fire Service, the suspects have been sent to the Police Headquarters for further interrogation and investigation.

Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, Timothy Afum, cautioned the public not to fall prey to fraudsters who promise them job offers in the Service.

“My advice to the general public especially the youth who are looking for jobs is that it is better to keep your money than you wasting it for people to enjoy when you will still not get the job. If you want the job, just go through the right procedures then you will be secured, but if you go and pay huge sums of money and at the end of it, someone squanders your money, then what is the use…? Let’s be cautious so we don’t fall prey to such characters,” he said.