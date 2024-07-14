In a significant and pivotal event, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., today officially launched the Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 (GC7) at the Monrovia City Hall.

The launch signifies an unwavering commitment to combat the epidemics of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, which have posed significant challenges to the nation’s health care delivery system.

Addressing a distinguished gathering including the Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, representatives of the NGO community, Global Health Partners, partner governments, foreign diplomats, and esteemed guests, President Boakai expressed immense pride and gratitude for the support of the Global Fund in addressing critical healthcare challenges faced by Liberia.

The GC7 grant in the sum of one hundred and seventeen million, five hundred and forty-six thousand, six hundred and seventy United States dollars (US$117,546,670), represents a renewed dedication to improving health care outcomes for Liberia.

The President acknowledged the invaluable partnership of the Global Fund, emphasizing its crucial role in supporting Liberia’s development agenda by contributing to the healthcare system and providing crucial assistance in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria.

Highlighting the achievements made with previous grants, President Boakai emphasized the need for continued progress and the importance of the GC7 grant in further strengthening and accelerating the national response to these diseases.

He outlined the comprehensive approach that will be undertaken through the GC7 grant, focusing on key areas such as expanding access to essential health services, increasing the availability of life-saving medications, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

He reiterated the commitment to prioritizing the training and capacity-building of healthcare professionals and strengthening supply chain management systems to ensure timely and efficient distribution of medications and medical supplies.

The fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, the President noted, will be approached with innovative strategies to reach key populations, reduce stigma, and promote community engagement.

Specific interventions for each disease were highlighted, including scaling up antiretroviral therapy and HIV testing and counseling services for high-risk population groups, strengthening diagnostic capacity for tuberculosis, and intensifying efforts in malaria prevention and control particularly for vulnerable populations.

The GC7 grant will further support resilient and sustainable health systems, with integrated interventions aligned with government policies and priorities. The comprehensive vision encompasses strengthening the supply chain system, network of laboratories, community systems strengthening, health financing systems, monitoring and evaluation systems, and overall healthcare delivery.

President Boakai concluded by reaffirming the unwavering commitment of Liberia to improving healthcare and expressed gratitude to all funding donors of the Global Fund for their indispensable support in making lives healthier and longer.

The launch of the GC7 grant marks a critical milestone for the Sanitation and Healthcare Pillar of the ARREST (Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Sanitation&Tourism) Agenda and Liberia’s efforts to combat HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, and sets the stage for enhanced healthcare resilience and accessibility for all Liberians.

