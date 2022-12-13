AS Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has lauded Morocco’s tactics and fighting spirit following their inspired performance at the 2022 World Cup, Qatar.

The Atlas Lions joyously celebrated their breakthrough moment for the African continent on the global stage.

Portugal suffered a painful 1-0 defeat at the hands of the North Africans courtesy of a first half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri, leaping highest to beat goalkeeper Diogo Costa to the ball at Al Thumama Stadium.

Following their victory last weekend, Regragui also became the first African coach to lead a team to the semi-finals of the tournament.

“When I saw the game [against Portugal] starting and the team without [Noussair] Mazraoui and [Nayef] Aguerd, I thought problems for Morocco but it was not a problem,” said Mourinho as quoted by Goal.com.

“When I saw [Romain] Saiss in the beginning of the second half, their captain their leader, the centre-back, a crucial position in that kind of match, when I saw him leave also injured, I thought big problems for them but it was not a problem.

“The coach organised the team very well, starting with 4-3-3, he was able to change during the game to 5-4-1. He saw the danger, he saw Portugal accumulating lots of players in finishing areas and he found a way to control the game.

“They have individuals, [Yassine] Bounou was an individual during the competition and in this game was the same, [Sofyan] Amrabat, I know him from Italian football, very good player but their No.8, the young boy that plays in France in Angers, Ounahi was absolutely incredible. So, they have players, a coach and an incredible spirit.”

Morocco’s resilience and tenacity have made them unpredictable at the tournament, silencing Croatia, Belgium, Spain and kicking out Portugal while conceding just once, an own goal against Canada.

Morocco will face holders France in the semifinals on Wednesday at 19:00GMT.