Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has initiated a programme to disinfect corporate institutions and other organisations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative, the organisation said, is in line with measures put in place by the government to minimise the spread and impact of the virus.

In a statement Tuesday, Zoomlion said the exercise will be undertaken with state-of-the-art equipment for disinfection and fumigation, using the WHO-approved chemicals.

With a workforce of some 2,000 spraying gangs, the exercise will be done at a “highly subsidised cost of 50% discount for every household and business,” the statement further read.

While urging corporate organisations and institutions to take advantage of the exercise, Zoomlion asked everyone to adhere strictly to all health directives from the Ghana Health Service.

It said people should also obey the various directives issued by President Nana Akufo-Addo on social distancing and public gathering.

Below is the statement from Zoomlion Ghana: