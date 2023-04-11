Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has cleared all posts from his Instagram account after deleting his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son’s pictures.

Yul Edochie’s decision to empty his Instagram page has caused diverse reactions on social media.

As of the time of filing this report, his page is now bare, devoid of any posts, family-related or not, with different speculations and opinions that have taken over social media.

Yul Edochie first deleted all pictures of his second wife and the son they share. This raised eyebrows among his followers

This comes after Yul Edochie recently lost his first son Kambilichukwu whom he had with his first wife, May.

Kambilichukwu died in March after developing a seizure and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Lagos.

Yul Edochie hours later cleared all the posts from his Instagram page

Following the 16-year-old’s death, the Lagos state police command has said it will investigate the death of Kambilichukwu.

The Lagos police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a chat with BBC, confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation to uncover the cause of Kambilichukwu’s death.

Hundeyin said Yul reported the incident at a police station close to him.

Meanwhile, some fans are concerned about Yul Edochie and his family.

One wrote on social media “Chai May God heal their broken hearts. It is well with May and Yul. It is not easy at all” while another noted “Omo, grief is a terrible thing.”

One fan also acknowledged that Yul Edochie’s actions stem from grief stating “the kind thing to do would be to let him be.”

“The guy must be going through a lot. May God console him and his family. May we never bury our children in Jesus’ Name,” another fan added.

One social media user who believes deleting the posts solves nothing wrote “why delete them now? The damage has already been done. Polygamy never ends well. Even if Judy is not diabolical, there will still be problems.”