Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has fired a salvo at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for belittling the administration of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

This follows Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s comments that, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo achievements surpass those of Dr. Nkrumah.

His comment at his unveiling as NPP flagbearer has attracted a backlash from netizens who say it was in bad taste.

In support, Mr. Mahama speaking at a durbar of the Ashaiman Divisional Council and tribal chiefs chided the NPP for doing propaganda with Nkrumah’s legacy.

“All the NPP do is propaganda. They say they are the best government since independence and Kwame Nkrumah does not come close. The useless government compared itself with Nkrumah. Nkrumah was a visionary; to date since 1965, without Akosombo, there would not be lights in the country.

“The motorway is a major road Nkrumah built, without Tema Harbour, we cannot import items into this country. You dare not compare yourself to Nkrumah; don’t try. If you want to compare governments, compare with the Mahama administration” Mahama said.

Watch the video below:



