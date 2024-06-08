The Somanya Magistrate Court has im¬posed a GH¢600 fine on Salamatu Mohammed, a fried yam vendor, at Nkurakan in Yilo Krobo Municipality, Eastern Region, for selling food without medical clearance.

The food vendor was convicted of selling food without undergoing a medical examination of fitness.

Salamatu pleaded guilty to the charge of selling food without undergoing a medical examination of fitness when she appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Derek Ocloo.

Prosecuting, Mr Martin Abotsi, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly Environmental Health Officer, said the assembly conducted a medical examination on food handlers to ensure food hygiene and safety in the area.

Mr Abotsi said the accused was severally informed of these exercises, but willfully failed to comply with hygienic practices under the assembly’s bye-law.

He warned that handling food without undergoing medical examination of fitness, posed a threat to public health and, therefore, was an offence punishable by law.

