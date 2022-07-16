UN experts have warned that attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa are on the increase and they’ve called for greater accountability.

They say violence and discrimination has risen under the guise of a recent protest movement known as Operation Dudula.

This led to migrant-owned homes and businesses being set ablaze and some foreign nationals being murdered.

The UN experts warn that xenophobic mobilisation has become the central campaign strategy for some political parties.

They accuse senior government officials of fanning the flames of violence with anti-migrant discourse.