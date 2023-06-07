Some workers of Unicem Cement Company at Bogyawe in the Bekwai municipality of the Ashanti Region have embarked on a demonstration against the management.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo, the aggrieved workers said their action was to demand management’s approval to form a worker’s union to seek better conditions of service.

The Chief Security Officer of the company, Nana Opoku Antwi, who spoke on behalf of the group, said management does not cater for workers who suffer serious injuries as the result of company operations.

The group called for the reinstatement of a co-worker who was dismissed for allegedly stealing two bags of cement.

According to the workers, their colleague was only sacked because he was the brain behind forming the union.

The police were present at the/ company’s forecourt where the demonstration took place to ensure it was violent-free.

The Chinese Management refused to comment on the issue.

ALSO READ: