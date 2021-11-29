Yes, but it could also lead to something far worse.

Think about it, If someone just got out of the ICU after a life-threatening kidney condition, would you advise the person to start jogging the next day? I didn’t think so.

It’s the same way with relationships, a breakup could send you to the ICU and I mean that literally.

Breakups could actually kill people.

This is why first of all, you need time to recuperate. You need to process this new event. You will no longer be able to call this person, you will no longer be able to visit them, you can’t hang out with them anymore, no more sex with them, no more pictures with them.

The bond you took months or even years to build has just been shattered. Memories made will only be remembered as such – memories. The connections you made; families, friends, acquaintances and colleagues are about to become strangers or even triggers of painful memories; it’s a lot to take in, and you’ll need some time to process it.

Additionally, you’d also need some time to reflect. You must evaluate the relationship as well as the break-up.

You must ask yourself questions – Why did the Breakup occur? What went wrong? What can you do to make sure this doesn’t happen again in your future relationship? What are your current red flags? Are you in need of some self-improvement? Are there things you need to do? What did you take away from it all?

These are tough questions to answer before moving on to someone else.

Finally, you can’t just meet someone today and start dating them tomorrow. You will need some time to get to know this new person.

What is their personality like? What are their values, plans, and ambitions?

Before you can know all of these, you must first become friends.

This is why you have to be patient before beginning a new relationship.

Dating right after a breakup will only benefit you in the short term; in the long run, it will almost certainly make you worse than you were before.