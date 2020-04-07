Former Deputy General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has described calls for a total lockdown as “empty propaganda and noise.”

The NDC stalwart, however, stopped short of singling out anyone for criticism.

But it is on record that both the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Ghana Medical Association and other notable individuals called and are still calling for a total lockdown of the country to contain the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 27 announced a partial lockdown of Greater Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Greater Kumasi as part of measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

This has led to calls on the government to completely lockdown the entire country or the epicentres of the COVID-19.

But reacting to such calls, Mr Anyidoho reiterated that they are simply borne out of panic, empty propaganda and noise without scientific data.

“Something that he [the President] said yesterday that I was happy was that, ‘going forward every decision that I will take will be based on science’, meaning based on data, research-driven and not empty propaganda and noise.

“Those people who are calling for full lockdown, on what statistics are they basing their call on? Total lockdown based on what data? Because people are locked down in the United States of America and United Kingdom and so there should be lockdown in Ghana? Do we have the same circumstance in those countries they are comparing us to?” he quizzed on Okay FM.