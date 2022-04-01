A tweet by Bleacher Report Football presenting some stars to expect at the 2022 World Cup has stirred up controversy.

On March 31, Bleacher Report Football shared an image with the caption “Excited to see these stars at the World Cup.”

The said image showed 17 players which included Mbappe, Harry Kane, Raul Jimenez, Sadio Mane, Kevin de Bruyne, Van Dijk, Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz.

The others are Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Pedri, Luis Suarez, Luka Modric and Alfonso Davies.

Excited to see these stars at the World Cup 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Fkm63AHQde — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 31, 2022

But social media users have faulted B/R Football for not including some players they believe have been phenomenal.

Top on the list is Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey. Their query has necessitated the hashtag #Where’sPartey.

According to users, Partey is one of Africa’s best midfielders and cannot be eliminated from the list of stars to be expected to display their prowess in Qatar.

On March 29, Partey’s goal against Nigeria at Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, helped Ghana secure a slot at the World Cup after William Troost-Ekong equalised for the Super Eagles.

Where’s Partey? Africans biggest STAR https://t.co/wq8DfZyqJR — #WoPre aa wob3ti (@madibaoctopus3) April 1, 2022

Where’s the best African midfielder in the world rn?

Where’s Partey? https://t.co/EdYBMcFKZu — Nana K🇬🇭 (@kwadizii) April 1, 2022

Other users want Lewandowski to also feature in the image.

With all these stars, u still can't party?? Where's partey?? https://t.co/clf8BK63jY — Grateful Lad (@grateful_lad) April 1, 2022

“Where’s Partey? Are you trying tell me he’s not recognised? You guys should come again!!!!” a user asked.

Is Mane the only African to Qualify for the World Cup ? #Where's Partey https://t.co/mfeB4uFxUU — Ma Leek👳🏽‍♀️ (@Humbleberry7) April 1, 2022

However, a section of the users says B/R Football cannot be criticised for putting out an artwork based on their discretion.

The Where's Partey drama honestly no dey need. Somebro do ein own design on ein own criteria, you bor say he no add your player.



Why do we always want to play victim to every single thing? — Inspired Accra (@InspiredAccra) April 1, 2022

The final draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will take place in Doha on Friday.

The 32-team football event will kick off in Qatar on November 21, with the final taking place on December 18.

Twenty-nine participants, including the hosts, have already been confirmed, while the remaining three will be finalised by June this year.

The countries that have qualified so far are Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, England, France, Germany, Ghana, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and USA.