Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo, who has been acquitted and discharged of coup plot-related charges, has clarified that the money he gave to the late Dr. Mac-Palm was for other purposes.

According to him, the National Investigations Bureau presented 13 witnesses claiming that he had paid an amount of GH₵2,000 to support the coup.

“I explained to them the circumstances under which I paid the GH₵2,000. Of course, they didn’t even know I had paid the money and even I had made a promise, on the open platform that looking at the medical outreach programme they were undertaking, I was going to support,” he explained.

Speaking on Up-front on JoyNews on Thursday, Mr Agordzo accused the NIB of taking his words out of context and piecing them together to fabricate a false narrative as evidence against him.

“I took my time, together with my lawyers, and put my case together, dismantling all that they had said and putting them in the context in which I said them, which the judge agreed with,” he stated.

The retired police officer further stated that he was summoned by the NIB for questioning about the coup before news of his alleged arrest and subsequent release on bail circulated.

He added that his arrest had been pre-arranged by the authorities, and the names of those allegedly involved in planning the coup had already been shared with certain media outlets.

The court on Wednesday acquitted and discharged ACP Agordzo and another of the coup plot charges but convicted and sentenced six others to death.

Dr Mac-Palm until his death in March 2023 was a key suspect in the alleged attempt to destabilise the country,

