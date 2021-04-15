The Chief Executive Officer of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has shared photos of himself, President Akufo-Addo, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on social media.

The elated Koku Anyidoho took to his Twitter handle to post the photos.

The outspoken politician who has recently been praising the President for his good works expressed happiness for the opportunity to meet the President and his Vice.

The photos were taken during the burial service of the late mum of Kweku Baako, Madam Gloria Aba Addison in Tema on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He wrote: I worked for President Atta-Mills and know there is no crime in any citizen of Ghana being acknowledged by the President of the Republic.

“This morning President Akufo-Addo and I had a chat at the funeral service of the late mom of Kweku Baako in Tema. Thanks for the chat Mr Prez.”

To him, the meeting which is a rare opportunity is a double portion of anointing over him that will take him to higher heights.

“When God decides in His infinite wisdom to lift your head over and above the evil & demonic heads of your enemies; God will lay tables before you in the presence of your enemies so that the enemies shall know that they are not God. Double portion of anointing today,” he added.