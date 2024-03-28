Protestors who were seeking audience with the Finance Ministry for the release of their locked-up funds but denied access have expressed their disappointment.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, the convener of the Locked-up Investment Holders Forum questioned why they would be snubbed despite an assurance by the Minister.

To the former Director-General of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), they were treated as school boys which was not to be the case.

“Everybody we had to meet was duly informed. I personally submitted a letter to the BoG secretary and the Ministry of Finance’s secretary just last Friday.

“So it was quite surprising we were turned away and the minister also didn’t make any arrangements for a representative to meet us even if he wasn’t available. We are not school boys but aged people who have served the nation. Some are even sick but we all left our homes to come and see you,” he bemoaned.

The group on Wednesday hit the streets of Accra again to mount pressure on the Bank of Ghana (BoG) to resolve issues related to investments locked up in financial institutions it has licensed and regulating.

They wielded placards with inscriptions of their plight, lamenting the central bank has not demonstrated good faith and urgency in the matter.

However, they could not submit their petition to the Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam as the security guards would not allow them inside the premises.

