District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo-Prampram, Latif Tetteh, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will unseat the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Sam George.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosiisen show, he said with his experience, the NPP will close down the 30,000 margin NDC had in the 2020 general election.

“It is not true. When I was Chairman, I almost beat ET Mensah, Sam George is even a small boy.

“I led the NPP to win the Ashaiman seat for the first time in 2000 so I know what I’m talking about. So it will happen here.”

According to him, prior to the 2020 elections, NPP had problems with internal mobilisation and organisation, and that cost them the seat but not this time around.

“I come from a family of warriors and we don’t disclose our tactics for going to war. But when you win, you will be applauded so it will happen here.”

Incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr George extended his 3,000 vote difference to 30,000 in the 2020 elections.

After having a resounding victory in NDC’s primaries, he has assured flagbearer John Dramani Mahama 100,000 votes from the constituency in the 2024 elections.

