The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party does not trust the National Identification Authority (NIA).

He says the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Professor Ken Attafuah, has failed to issue the Ghana Card to all qualified citizens by December 2022 as he promised.

Mr Nketia pointed out that this has engendered a lack of trust in the NIA.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews on Tuesday, March 14, the former General Secretary of NDC told the host, Blessed Sogah that the NIA under the leadership of Professor Attafuah cannot be trusted.

“The cause of this problem is the lack of complete trust between us (NDC) and the NIA and other state agencies.

“Where are we now? We are approaching March ending 2023 and they’re still replacing those promises with other promises. In other jurisdictions, Ken Attafuah would have resigned because we are discussing state business and you come and swear on your honour that this is what we have put in place.

“It is state business and we must all cooperate to make it happen and I am going to play this part within three months, now it’s been six months and over, and what you promised hasn’t happened and you think that you are entitled to be listened to?,” Mr Nketia asked.

The Electoral Commission (EC) through its proposed C.I is seeking to use the Ghana Card as the sole source document for registration onto the voters register.

However, the Minority has rejected the move by the EC.

The Caucus is also casting doubts on the capacity of the NIA to issue the cards to all applicants who have registered before the 2024 general election.

Meanwhile, the National Identification Authority (NIA) says it set to print more cards as government has settled the GH¢100 million debt owed creditors.

Printing of the cards was suspended following financial constraints faced by the NIA.

In view of this, more than 3.5 million cards were locked up in a bonded warehouse.

But appearing before Parliament on February 28, 2023, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that an amount of GH¢20 million has been paid to CalBank after the initial payment of GH¢80 million.

Subsequently, the NIA through Professor Ken Attafuah promised to deliver on its mandate by ensuring that the backlog is cleared.

“NIA has the technical and operational competence to print and issue the cards. We are ready to deliver on our mandate. The NIA is poised, ready and able to provide and deliver on its mandate, subject to the provision of the much-needed financial support that is warranted,” the NIA boss said.

However, Mr Nketia stressed that the NIA cannot be trusted.