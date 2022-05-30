Pupils of Yaw Berima M/A Basic School in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region have appealed to the government to address gaps within the school feeding programme.

According to them, they are suffering and are unable to concentrate in class and learn on empty stomachs.

They made the appeal in an interview with Adom News‘ Kwasi Siaw.

The Assistant Headmaster, Acheampong Yeboah Michael, said the feeding was motivating the pupils and was enhancing attendance.

He has, therefore, as a matter of urgency, urged the government to fix the loopholes.

A teacher, Adu Boahen, added that some parents don’t have money for their children and their hope is a school feeding programme.

The School Feeding Caterers Association since the commencement of the second term of the 2021/2022 academic year has halted the provision of meals to the beneficiary schools due to the lack of funds.

According to the aggrieved caterers, the government has failed to increase the grants allocated to them to run the programme.

The caterers want the feeding fee increased from the current 97 pesewas per pupil to 3 cedis.