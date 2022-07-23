Actress and content creator, Ama Lucy, has stated that the Ghanaian movie industry is struggling because of witchcraft and foolishness among industry folks.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Ama Lucy mentioned that, unlike the Nollywood industry, actors and producers shun the movie industry and focus on other business ventures instead of investing back into the movie industry.

“After our Ghanaian stars make money and fame, they either leave the country or leave the movie industry for another.

“But it would have been better if the actors grow into producers and scriptwriters to sustain the industry. The industry is struggling now, but it can be revived if we want to,” she stated.

In response to what the cause of the industry failure is, the actress mentioned that “it is greed, foolishness, witchcraft, in fact, a bit of everything.”

According to the actress, the industry is quick to replace one actor with another.

Due to the current posture of the movie industry, Ama Lucy has decided to serve Ghanaians directly through social media.

“I do comedy skits and create short content for people to watch and laugh at. I don’t do stand-up comedy, but I can make people laugh, and I do that through social media,” Ama told DJ Nyaami.

Ama Lucy mentioned Nana Ama McBrown and Emelia Brobbey as her role models.