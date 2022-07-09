Actor, Adjetey Anang has played many roles in the decades that he has been entertaining Ghanaians.

But one of the roles most Ghanaians would remember him for is ‘Pusher’ – a character he played on the popular 2000s show ‘Things We Do For Love’.

For years, Mr Anang was known to many as Pusher, both on and off the show.

On Friday, Adjetey Anang attempted to recreate the signature walk the character was known for.

Meanwhile, despite the amazing performance he put up, producer of the show Ivan Quashigah once revealed that Mr Anang initially did not like the role.

In an interview on Joy FM in 2021, he said that he believed Adjetey Anang’s versatility would help him bring justice to the character.

Mr Anang was one individual, Mr Quashigah said, could execute every role he was handed and thus, the intention was to give him the most difficult role to play, ‘Pusher’.

“He didn’t really like the idea,” Mr Quahsigah said, revealing that the young man wanted to play another roles instead.

“But, I said no, this is the part I want him to do.”

Today, Ghanaians have come to love the actor for his talent and the genesis of that love for most people is seeing Mr Anang play ‘Pusher’.