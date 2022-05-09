Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy took a long time before showing up on stage to perform at recently-held 23rd edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

For a moment, many who were seated in the auditorium thought the musician might not show up.

His choreographers had already mounted the stage displaying their craft but Stonebwoy appeared after three of his songs were played.

Reacting to the delay in an interview on Hitz FM, Stonebwoy said it was all part of a plan.

He explained that, since he was returning after being banned for two years, the organisers wanted his performance to be dramatic.

The plan was not to come on the stage immediately.. They [audience] were supposed to feel like I won’t be on the stage. I saw tweets of people saying I won’t turn up.

It worked and I wouldn’t lie to anyone. There are people involved you can crosscheck and know that was the plan. I pulled it so well that I confused them. I didn’t tell the band where I would start singing. Even my own crew didn’t know what was happening, he told show host Andy Dosty.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy’s return to the VGMA stage after two years was a triumphant one for him.

The ‘Run Go’ hitmaker swept three awards, including the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award. The others were Music for Good and the Vodafone Green Award.

This is Stonebwoy’s sixth time taking home the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award. He beat Samini, Larusso and Epixode.

Ras Kuuku won the award in 2020, and in 2021 Epixode took the win.

