Actress Princess Shyngle has generated lot of comments on her Instagram page after posting a video on Valentine’s Day with her husband grabbing her backside.

She wrote a long caption to express her love for the man in her life, Mr Frederic Badji, saying “no one will understand our love like we do, the bound, the connection and love that we share is out of this world.”

Her long note to Mr Badji was touching until some fans started talking about how her husband grabbed her butt in the video.

In the said video, Princess Shyngle was seen helping her husband with his tie before he stepped out for a rendezvous on Valentine’s day.

What arrested lots of attention was at the end where he pulled her closer for a hug and grabbing her backside affectionately.

One user, Usher Ray8701, asked the couple to keep their display of affection indoors by writing, “Keep it inside your house.”

Another fan, Winifred Awuah said, “wow, I love the way he grabs onto you and kisses you ❤️.”

Watch the video below:

Read more of the comments below: