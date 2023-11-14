The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Coalition for Social Protection and Accountability as well as the Gender Ministry is set to launch a comprehensive national campaign.

The campaign seeks to promote social protection as a fundamental human right.

The primary goal is to transform the narrative around social protection, advocating for a rights-based approach and a life cycle perspective.

It also aims to increase public awareness about rights and social protection, advocate for sustained financing, and empower citizens to actively engage in the delivery of social protection services.

Social protection is recognized as a human right under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and is embedded in Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Despite these provisions, a study commissioned by UNICEF in 2019/2020 revealed a limited understanding of social protection among Ghanaians.

Many lacked information on existing programs, eligibility criteria, and administrative structures.

This knowledge gap, identified as a key challenge, impacts both the demand and supply sides of social protection.

The launch will be a half-day event, featuring approximately 80 participants from various stakeholder groups.

Notable attendees include high-profile personalities from relevant ministries, Members of Parliament, academia, CSOs, traditional authorities, faith-based organizations, and the media.

Key institutions and partners will deliver solidarity messages, emphasizing their commitment to supporting the campaign and related activities.

A highlight of the event will be the inauguration of a media coalition on social protection, signaling a collaborative effort to amplify the campaign’s message through various media channels.

The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, will co-launch the event, setting the tone for the campaign’s objectives.

An expert panel will engage in a discussion on the significance of accelerating efforts toward achieving SDG 1 and 10 within a rights framework.

Panelists will include representatives from civil society, academia, journalism, and social policy development specialists.

This launch marks a significant step toward fostering a deeper understanding of social protection as a human right, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and empowering citizens to actively participate in the realization of these rights.