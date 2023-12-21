The management of the University of Health and Allied Sciences(UHAS) has appealed to the government to complete stalled projects at its campuses in Sokode and Fodome in the Volta Region.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Lydia Aziato mentioned the laboratory complex project, the Sokode Campus access road, and the School of Public Health in Fodome as projects that need urgent attention.

She was speaking at the first session of the 8th graduation ceremony of UHAS on the Sokode campus in the Ho Municipality.

“The almighty Lab Complex, which is supposed to be the largest laboratory in West Africa is 72% complete. This project started in 2013, and next year it will be 10 years and we are appealing that if 2023 is not possible, 2024 should not pass us by.

So we are pleading that this lab complex and the Fodome project which is only 58% completed, was also started in 2014, you help us through your good offices for GETfund to release money so that we can complete these two projects”, she said.

On academic activities, Prof Aziato disclosed that the University Council has given approval for the introduction of the Professional Practice Certificate Course to be run by the School of Sports and Exercise Medicine, and the weekend option for the Master of Public Health Programme to be run by the Fred N. Binka School of Public Health.

She indicated that the faculty has received several grants to undertake research in different fields, adding that UHAS continues to expand its ties with foreign institutions.

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission Prof Yayra Dzakadzie, disclosed that the government would grant financial clearance to tertiary institutions to enable them to recruit staff.

He, however, assured of timely completion of the stalled projects on the campus.

“Let me also assure the University of Health and Allied Sciences that all projects commenced by the government of Ghana including the China Phase Two Project as well as the access road and laboratory complex will be completed in due course”, he said with a smile.

The former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Reverend Professor Patrick Ayeh-Kumi, who was the Guest Speaker, highlighted the significance of technology-driven healthcare and entreated the graduates to be abreast with the current trends.

1,338 students participated in the first session of the 8th Congregation of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

The graduates comprised undergraduate and postgraduate students in the schools of Health and Allied Sciences, Basic and Biomedical Sciences, Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery, Pharmacy, Public Health, and Sports and Exercise Medicine.

ALSO READ: