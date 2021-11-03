The matchday 4 games of the 2021/22 Uefa Champions League produced some intriguing results on Tuesday night at the various venues.

Holders Chelsea fought hard to record a 1-0 win at Malmo. Hakim Ziyech came to the rescue of the club despite the Blues playing without a recognized striker.

Barcelona who have been struggling domestically snatched a late win against Dynamo Kiev.

Bayern Munich continued their impressive run in Europe as they trashed Benfica 5-2.

Manchester United after a shaky start against Atalanta fought back to secure a draw with Ronaldo scoring a brace to rescue the club.

Malmo 0-1 Chelsea

Matchday 4 of the UEFA champions league began with Malmo versus Chelsea in Group H. Chelsea closed in on a place in the champions league round of 16 thanks to a 1-0 away win over Malmo bringing them level on points with Juventus at the top of the table on Tuesday.

The holders who had won the previous encounter 4-0 on matchday 3 found life tougher at Eleda Stadion without the extra attacking energy of the injured Lukaku, Timo Werner, and the unwell Mason Mount.

Early in the second half, Hakim Ziyech struck what proved to be the game’s winner after being beautifully picked out by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Rio Ferdinand, ex England Defender with BT sports on the post-match discussion said “these are hard games to navigate sometimes. If you don’t go into them with the right mentality, you can get turned over. That’s what I really like about this team under Tuchel, mentally they’re ready to rock and roll every game.”

Chelsea now has nine points from their Group H games, meaning one more point from their upcoming games against leaders Juventus and Zenit will be enough to send them through.

On matchday five, Chelsea will host Juventus, with Malmo at home to Zenit.

Dynamo Kiev 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona bolstered their Champions League hopes with a 1-0 win over Dynamo Kiev thanks to Ansu Fati’s superb second-half strike.

In his debut game in charge, interim coach Sergi Barjuan Barca was held to a 1-1 tie by Alaves. However, despite reports that Barcelona is likely to appoint club star Xavi Hernandez as Koeman’s replacement, Sergi’s side earned a narrow victory, ensuring that he can hand over the power to his successor with their position in Europe in such good shape.

The hosts failed to capitalize on their advantages, wasting many clear-cut chances and suffered a defeat to struggling Barca.

On Saturday, Barca travels to Celta Vigo in La Liga.

Atalanta 2-2 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be Manchester United’s Champions League saviour once again on Tuesday evening, striking late to preserve a crucial 2-2 draw.

The Portuguese international scored late in United’s 3-2 comeback triumph against the same opponents two weeks ago from two goals down. He previously scored late in United’s 2-1 comeback win against Villarreal in September.

The result keeps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in first place in Group F, level on points with Villarreal and two points ahead of Atalanta.

At Gewiss Stadium, Ronaldo’s latest comeback came in the 91st minute, after he had earlier struck to equal Josip Illicic’s opener before Zapata placed Atalanta back in front.

Later this weekend United will host their neighbours Manchester city on their return to Premier League action.

Juventus 4-2 Zenit

Juventus clinched their place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 4-2 victory over Zenit St Petersburg. Paulo Dybala scored twice, Chiesa added a third before Morata sealed the victory with a low finish following Dybala’s pass.

Juventus may be struggling domestically, but they have cruised through the knockout stages in the champions league with four wins in the opening four games

Bayern Munich 5-2 Benfica

Bayern Munich secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League by defeating Benfica at the Allianz Arena, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick to celebrate his 100th appearance in the competition.

With this triumph, Julian Naglesmann’s side has won all four of their group games, confirming Bayern as Group F winners with two games remaining.

Bayern Munich secured the victory comfortably from two goals scored by Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane respectively.