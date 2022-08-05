The Police administration has announced that two robbers who were arrested at Abesewa, a suburb of Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region have been handed 20 and 10 years jail terms in hard labour respectively.

The convicts are; Sumaila Nketia alias Last Two, and Kwabena Nyameke, alias Kalilu.

The Police in a release posted on Facebook noted that the convicts who have been on the police wanted list for multiple robberies in the Dunkwa-on-Offin municipality and its environs were “arrested following police intelligence-driven investigation and operation.”

“There are several robbery cases currently against them before the courts. One of such cases was decided on August 3, 2022 leading to their conviction and subsequent sentencing,” part of the release read.

The Police added that “victims of five separate robbery attacks came forward to identify them and some stolen properties of the victims have been retrieved.”

According to the Police “the faces of these persons have been shown since they are now convicts and no longer suspects.”

They further commended the Central Regional Police Commander and his team for the investigation, arrest and successful prosecution of the robbers.

“We would like to assure the public that the Police will continue to fight crime and bring criminals to justice,” the Police added.