Two men have died fighting for a woman in Kayunga, Kyampisi sub-county in Mukono district. The deceased have been identified as Hassan Kiwango, 45, a timber dealer and Hakim Katende, 48, a driver, both residents of Kiyunga who were living just about 100 metres apart.

Katende has for the past one year accused Kiwango of having an affair with his wife, Dorothy Birungi, which caused a wide rift between their two families. Kiwango lived with his two children aged 12 and four years, in the absence of his wife who went to Saudi Arabia for externalised employment.

According to Kiyunga LC I chairperson, Douglas Ssekalegga, the dispute between the two men reached the local council committee for mediation and it appeared as if they had resolved the matter. But open quarrels resumed this month – compelling the LC I committee to forward the matter to Kiyunga mosque to be resolved by the Imam.

Hakim Katende with his wife Dorothy Birungi whom he accused of having an affair with Hassan Kiwango

However, to everyone’s shock, Katende attacked Kiwango this morning before the Imam’s meeting could take place and hacked him to death. He allegedly cut him on the neck, hands and at the back several times.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango said detectives from Naggalama police station visited the scene and found the body lying upside down in front of his house with multiple deep cuts on the entire body.

It appears that Kiwango had also fought back and inflicted grave injuries on Katende. Onyango explains that after systematic examination of the scene of the crime, blood droplets were spotted and a blood trail led police to Kigagga zone where Katende’s body was found with multiple cuts.

“The two bodies have been taken to Kayunga hospital for postmortem as children and the wife to Katende are held at police for their safety,” Onyango says. Onyango adds that police have also been deployed at both Katende and Kiwango’s homes to prevent the public from damaging their property.

Sophia Kigundu, a sister of Kiwango, appealed to the police to speed up their investigations to find out whoever supported Katende to kill her brother.