An Accra Circuit Court has granted a lotto agent and writer bail over an alleged theft of GH₵143,154.00 through falsification of account.

Samuel Asante Arthur, 51, lotto agent, was granted a GH₵120,000.00 bail with four sureties, all shall be his direct family members, whereas Abigail Serwaa Appiah, 32, lotto writer was also granted an GH₵80,000.00 bail with three sureties, all shall be her direct relatives.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful ordered that Arthur and Abigail, the accused persons, should report on Mondays to the Police until otherwise directed by the Court.

They will return to the Court on December 22, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that Mr Joseph Gyapong, the complainant, was a lotto agent of Alpha Lotto Company Limited, residing at Kokomlemle, Accra.

He said Arthur was also a lotto agent with the same Company, working under the supervision of the complainant.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Arthur was also responsible for receiving lotto booklets/tickets from other lotto writers before the winning numbers were mentioned.

Abigail, the Prosecutor said, was a lotto writer, living at Labadi in Accra and was also engaged by Arthur to be working with her for the same company without the knowledge of the complainant.

Prosecution said sometime in April 2022, Arthur hatched a plan with Abigail that he was indebted to many people and that he wanted her to assist him by writing fraudulent winning tickets to him anytime winning numbers were mentioned after close of lotto in order for him to present same to the complainant as if it was staked at the normal time of writing lotto to customers.

He said on April 20, 2022, Abigail wrote a winning ticket of an amount of GH₵2.50 amounting to a winning price of GH₵600.00 and same was presented by Arthur to the complainant for payment.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Arthur and Abigail on several occasions prepared and submitted fraudulent winning tickets to the tune of GH₵20,000.00 and same was paid to Arthur which he shared with Abigail.

Again, the Court heard that between April and March 2022, Arthur took advantage of his office and falsified the pay list (weekly statement form) of credible winners of Alpha Lotto and succeeded in paying himself an amount of GH₵143,154.00.

During the annual accounting/financial period of the company, a theft of GHS143,154.00 was detected, as a result, Arthur was subsequently audited during which he admitted having taken GH₵143,154.00 by falsifying the account of the company.

Prosecution said Arthur therefore refunded GH₵15,000.00 to the complainant and pleaded for enough time to pay the remaining amount of GH₵121,800.00 but failed to honour his promise and went into hiding.

He said on November 10, 2022, an official complaint was lodged by the complainant to the Police, resulting in their arrest.

During investigation, the accused persons admitted the offences in their respective investigation cautioned statements.

Police say it needed ample time for further investigation, thus, the pleas of the accused persons were not taken.