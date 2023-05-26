Two persons have been confirmed dead and another person’s leg has been amputated after an accident at Frytol, a suburb of Krachi Akatsi in the Volta Region.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Friday, May 26, 2023, involved a Toyota Highlander, motorbike, and tricycle.

The Toyota Highlander somersaulted after the driver tried to swerve the tricycle which collided with the motorbike.

An ambulance is yet to arrive at the accident scene.

Eyewitnesses have been left dumbfounded after the gory accident.

