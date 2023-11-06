Two students of the Ada Senior High School (SHS) in the Greater Accra region have drowned.

The incident happened on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The students who are yet to be identified are believed to be between 16 and 18 years.

They are alleged to have left the school without exeat to swim in the Volta river close to the school.

Information gathered by Citi News indicates that, residents who saw them in the river went to their rescue but were unfortunately too late to save the students.

Their bodies have been deposited at the Ada district hospital morgue for preservation.