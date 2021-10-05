Twitter keeps getting better and better! September was another month for some major product announcements made to enhance the microblogging and social networking service. Here is a recap of the announcements over the past month:

Product news

Sep 1: Twitter introduces Super Follows

Twitter is testing Super Follows in the US and Canada, which allows you to subscribe to your favourite creators on Twitter for access to a whole new world of Tweets.

Following someone is cool but have you tried Super Following? Subscribe to your favorite creators on Twitter for access to a whole new world of Tweets.



The option to Super Follow select creators is rolling out today on iOS in the US and Canada, and to more of you soon! https://t.co/s2WVO5hVXN — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 1, 2021

Sep 7: Edge to edge Tweet

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine.

Now testing on iOS:



Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

Remove Followers, without blocking

Sep 7: Twitter is making it easier to be the curator of your own followers’ list. Now testing on the web, you can remove a follower without blocking them.

We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them.



To remove a follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

Sep 9: Twitter launches Communities

Twitter is testing Communities, a way to easily find and connect with people who want to talk about the same things you do.

let’s talk about how Communities will work (for now!)



behold, a thread 👇 (1/7) — Twitter Communities (@HiCommunities) September 8, 2021

Sep 14: Ticketed Spaces

All approved Spaces Hosts can now set ticket prices & audience size for Spaces.

today, more people can use ticketed Spaces! all approved Hosts can now set ticket prices & audience size for Spaces



if you’ve been approved, you’ll see an in-app notif letting you know. Ticketed Spaces Hosts, send us your feedback! pic.twitter.com/URG1y7L5ah — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) September 14, 2021

Sep 22: Twitter rolls out Updates

Over the next two months, Twitter will be rolling out updates to the way they show your Tweets so they don’t disappear.

Let’s talk about Tweets disappearing from view mid-read when the timeline seems to auto-refresh. We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it.



Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 22, 2021

Sep 23: Tips launched with more payment options

Tips is now rolling out to everyone (18+) on iOS.

Health News

Sep 1: Twitter introduces ‘Safety Mode’

Twitter introduces Safety Mode. A new way to limit unwelcome interactions on Twitter.

Introducing Safety Mode. A new way to limit unwelcome interactions on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xa5Ot2TVhF — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 1, 2021

You can find more on the blog here.

Sep 9: #GoodBots

Twitter is making it easier to identify #GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels. They are testing these labels to give you more context about who you’re interacting with on Twitter.

What’s a bot and what’s not? We’re making it easier to identify #GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels.



Starting today, we’re testing these labels to give you more context about who you’re interacting with on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/gnN5jVU3pp — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 9, 2021

Sept 24: Filter and Limit

Twitter is exploring new controls called “Filter” and “Limit” that could help you keep potentially harmful content — and people who might create that content — away from your replies.

We’re exploring new controls called “Filter” and “Limit” that could help you keep potentially harmful content — and people who might create that content — away from your replies. These are early ideas, so we’d love your feedback 👀🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/nInOMQz7WK — Paula Barcante (@paulabarcante) September 24, 2021

