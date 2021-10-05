Twitter keeps getting better and better! September was another month for some major product announcements made to enhance the microblogging and social networking service. Here is a recap of the announcements over the past month:

Product news

Sep 1: Twitter introduces Super Follows

Twitter is testing Super Follows in the US and Canada, which allows you to subscribe to your favourite creators on Twitter for access to a whole new world of Tweets. 

Sep 7: Edge to edge Tweet

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine.

Remove Followers, without blocking

Sep 7: Twitter is making it easier to be the curator of your own followers’ list. Now testing on the web, you can remove a follower without blocking them.

Sep 9: Twitter launches Communities

Twitter is testing Communities, a way to easily find and connect with people who want to talk about the same things you do.

Sep 14: Ticketed Spaces

All approved Spaces Hosts can now set ticket prices & audience size for Spaces.

Sep 22: Twitter rolls out Updates

Over the next two months, Twitter will be rolling out updates to the way they show your Tweets so they don’t disappear.

Sep 23: Tips launched with more payment options

Tips is now rolling out to everyone (18+) on iOS.

Health News

Sep 1: Twitter introduces ‘Safety Mode’

Twitter introduces Safety Mode. A new way to limit unwelcome interactions on Twitter.

You can find more on the blog here.

Sep 9: #GoodBots

Twitter is making it easier to identify #GoodBots and their automated Tweets with new labels. They are testing these labels to give you more context about who you’re interacting with on Twitter.

Sept 24: Filter and Limit

Twitter is exploring new controls called “Filter” and “Limit” that could help you keep potentially harmful content — and people who might create that content — away from your replies.

@Twitter remains your official source for what’s happening!