Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah has initiated legal action against the Lead Editor of the Law Platform, Jonathan Owusu Asare over a defamatory publication.

The Minister’s action is in connection with an online article on May 7, 2024, which alleged the former and wife, Wilhemina are in court for engaging in ‘land grabbing’ with the assistance of state security personnel.

The land in contention according to the publication is within the Tse Addo residential enclave where the couple unlawfully entered and trespassed.

However, Mr Asiamah has said Mr Asare has portrayed him as a criminal who abuses his office.

“Plaintiff avers that in terms of the comments made by Defendant, pleaded in Paragraph 7 above, the Defendant meant and was understood to mean that the Plaintiff is a criminal, taking forcefully what does not belong to him and the abusing his office as a public officer.”

Mr Asiamah among other things is seeking compensatory damages in excess of GH₵5 million, a retraction and publication of an apology.

“An order directed at the Defendant to publish an apology to the Plaintiff in the following manner; i. By making three (3) publications of the apology on The Law Platform online portal, ii. By making one publication in a national daily newspaper”.

