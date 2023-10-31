Kenya’s healthcare landscape is undergoing a significant transformation through Community-Led Monitoring (CLM), and the government is fully committed to this initiative.

In his remarks during a Community-Led Monitoring Debriefing Breakfast Meeting today, Mr Harry Kimtai, Principal Secretary for the State Department of Medical Services, emphasized the vital role that communities and community organizations play in driving this transformative approach to healthcare.

“CLM is not just a project but a fundamental strategy that focuses on accountability and inclusion. The experiences of South Africa and Namibia have shown that CLM can serve as a powerful tool for accountability and service improvement,” he said.

The PS said the government is keen on ensuring that community involvement in healthcare policies at the local level as a key driver of Universal Health Coverage, making healthcare delivery more effective and accountable.

To further enhance the CLM initiative, Kimtai called for a swift assessment of ongoing projects to determine the level of community involvement and identify areas for improvement.

He also proposed the creation of a dedicated oversight committee with representation from various sectors to guide and ensure the community’s leading role in the CLM process.

Kimtai encouraged stakeholders to actively participate, share their expertise, and provide resources to support CLM. “The government remains steadfast in its commitment to making healthcare in Kenya more accountable and effective, with communities playing a central role in shaping its future,” he stated.

