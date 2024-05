Diawuo is expected to appear before a court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo on May 22, 2024.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong told the court that investigations are underway.

ASP Frimpong said the complainant, Elizabeth Adewuni, is a police officer residing at Accra, Airport.

The accused is a trader residing at Dominase in the Ashanti Region.

The prosecution said that about a year ago, the complainant met with the accused and informed her that he had protocol slots available to recruit interested people into Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Armed Forces.

According to the prosecution, interested persons were to pay between GH¢6,000 and GHC10,000.

The prosecution said the accused then informed the complainant to mobilise interested people for him, and the complainant was able to gather 46 men and women.

According to the prosecution, 38 people paid GH¢6,000 each, totaling GH₵228,000, and the remaining eight paid GH₵10,000 each, for a total of GH₵80,000.

The prosecution told the court that the accused person received GH¢308,000.

It stated that each person was to undergo a medical examination costing GH¢1,500, which was included in the money that was given to the accused.